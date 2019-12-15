‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma can break my record’ - Brian Lara

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 14:04 IST

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara still holds the record for highest individual score in a Test cricket match. The left-handed batsman is the only player to reach 400-mark in the longest format in a single innings of a Test match. As reported by news agency ANI, Lara was recently questioned by the reporters if he believes any player can surpass his record, on the sidelines of the announcement of first-ever Samarthanam Women’s National cricket tournament for Blind.

In his reply, the former Windies international said: “Attacking players are the ones who are best suited to break a record. Players like Virat Kohli with the way he scores, Rohit Sharma on his day or day an a half could definitely break the record.”

Also read: Brian Lara’s recipe for India to end ICC trophy wait

Australian’s David Warner recently hammered an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan but was stopped on course to break Lara’s record, with skipper Tim Paine deciding to declare the innings. “I had a chat with him, he said it was not up to him. It was the team’s decision. He looked destined to do it but there was a possibility of rain too,” Lara said.

The 50-year-old further talked about how India can go on to win an ICC trophy, which has eluded them in the last few years. “You have one of the best sides. Everybody is lining you up. It’s like fait accompli— India are going to make the semis or the knockouts. So everybody is gearing up for that match. You look at the way New Zealand played against India. They knew who to target. India have to appreciate that the invincibility of West Indies in 1975 and 1979 and Australia (in 1999, 2003, 2007) was because they ticked all the boxes,” he said.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Live score and updates

“The Aussies were so dominant and in 2003 and 2007, they were the strongest. But they made sure they ticked all the boxes and stayed a step ahead of every single team. You felt there is always an opportunity to beat India if Kohli and Rohit don’t score. India have to make sure that all 11 players move in one direction and know their role, at every single stage. (Then) they can win many, many World Cups,” he added.