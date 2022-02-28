'It is too early to do that. He's a master player': Kohli's childhood warns India against wholesale changes in T20 squad

India skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli are modern-day greats who have taken the cricketing standards in this country to new heights. However, their returns in T20I cricket have been lukewarm in the past and there are questions being raised about their position in the team. However, according to Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, it is too early to have this conversation, let alone thinking beyond them.

Star players are often considered prisoners of their own greatness. For example, Kohli averaged more than 74 in T20Is last year, scoring 299 runs in 10 games, but due to his century drought, he is still considered to be out of form.

ALSO READ| 'That's the only place you can pace the inning': Shreyas Iyer picks his ideal T20I batting spot after SL series heroics

On the other hand, Rohit scored 424 runs in 11 matches at an average of 38.54 in T20Is and has now guided the ‘Men in Blue’ to three consecutive series clean sweeps against New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

Despite staggering numbers, which aren't as prolific as they once used to be but still good enough, doubts are being raised.

Rajkumar Sharma, while speaking on the "Khelneeti" podcast, said the senior duo make for an important part of the team.

“It is too early to do that. Rohit Sharma is a master player in T20s. On his day, he can single-handedly win games for the team. I don’t think wholesale changes are needed. India are just beginning to re-establish themselves in the T20 format. The batting order is looking stable now with a solid middle-order and opening pair. If we continue such performances, we should do well in the World Cup.”

Rohit Sharma and Kohli will next be in action during the forthcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.