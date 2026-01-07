Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma told not to stop, urged to play ODI World Cup: ‘Silly to underestimate them’

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have gone a long way in silencing questions around their future in ODI cricket with a string of strong performances across international and domestic competitions. Far from showing any signs of decline, both batters continue to set the benchmark in the format. Their consistency is reflected in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, where Rohit occupies the top spot, with Kohli close behind in second place. The numbers underline their enduring class and reaffirm their importance to India’s ODI plans moving forward. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in incredible form in ODIs. (PTI)

The two stalwarts played central roles in India’s recent three-match ODI series win against South Africa, delivering consistently with the bat. Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer with 302 runs, highlighted by two hundreds and an unbeaten 65 in the final match, which earned him the Player of the Series award. Rohit, meanwhile, chipped in with timely contributions, including a fluent 75 in the third ODI, giving India solid starts at the top. Together, their performances once again highlighted their value and experience in India’s ODI plans.

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell expressed support for India’s senior batsmen, backing Rohit and Kohli to continue competing at the highest level. Highlighting their current form, Bracewell said there is no reason for either player to step away from major events such as the World Cup.

“I’d like to see them (Rohit and Virat) play in the World Cup. They’re obviously still playing very good cricket so there’s no reason to stop," Bracewell told the media on the sidelines of the New Zealand Cricket Golf Day, organised by NZC in partnership with TCM Sports at the Willingdon Sports Club.

“They’re both playing beautifully, so why not? Their records speak for themselves, both individually and as a team. They’ve been involved in some great Indian sides and led that side with the bat. You’d be silly to underestimate them, that’s for sure," he added.