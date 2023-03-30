'Virat Kohli's dream will...': Sanjay Manjrekar's astonishing claim about RCB great and Faf du Plessis's role

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) embark on yet another journey to win a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the 2023 season on Sunday. While the season starts on Friday with champions Gujarat Titans facing four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, RCB's game will be among the two double-headers that will take place in the weekend.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli at a practice session during RCB Unbox event, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI03_26_2023_000267A)(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RCB have finished runners-up thrice. The first time they did so was under the captaincy of Anil Kumble in 2009, losing to the erstwhile Deccan Chargers in the final. They then lost to Chennai Super Kings in 2011 under the captaincy of Daniel Vettori. The last time they reached the final, though, was the 2016 season in which their top three of Chris Gayle, captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were going big guns. Kohli in particular had scored an astonishing 973 runs at a strike rate of 152.03 with a whopping four centuries. However, they ended up losing the final to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | 'They will be lifting the trophy': Michael Vaughan drops massive IPL 2023 prediction to burn the internet

Kohli was one of the longest serving captains in the history of the IPL but when he had stepped down after the 2021 season, only the 2016 runners-up finish was the best finish that the team managed under him. He now would be looking to propel the team to the title alongwith current skipper Faf du Plessis. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that this could be Kohli and RCB's year.

"Yes, I feel Virat Kohli's dream of winning the trophy will come true this time. They have a wonderful bowling attack. If Faf du Plessis scores runs, they will have a great chance," he said on ESPNCricinfo. RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson had stated that the team would be looking to stick with the opening combination of Kohli and Du Plessis with Rajat Patidar playing at No.3. However, with Patidar now set to miss the first half of IPL 2023, RCB may have to rethink that strategy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patidar's injury comes amidst doubts over Josh Hazlewood's availablity for RCB. The Australian fast bowler is currently recovering from Achilles tendonitis. He flew home midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February after missing the first two Tests. Hazlewood's fitness is going to be monitored closely, given Australia have the World Test Championship final and the Ashes coming up immediately after the IPL ends on May 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON