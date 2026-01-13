Virat Kohli’s fierce focus misread as arrogance, Ajinkya Rahane reveals dressing room truths: 'He'll hardly talk'

Ajinkya Rahane offered an insight into Virat Kohli’s pre-match routines, highlighting the level of detail and discipline that goes into his preparation. Having served as Kohli’s deputy in red-ball cricket, Rahane spent several years sharing the dressing room with him. Together, they played key leadership roles in driving the team forward, particularly in overseas conditions, where India emerged as one of the most formidable Test sides of that period. Virat Kohli has been in excellent form in ODIs. (PTI)

Rahane highlighted Kohli’s relentless passion and never-give-up attitude, while also addressing misconceptions about him being arrogant, explaining that his intensity and focus often get misunderstood by outsiders.

“However much we talk about Virat Kohli is never enough. But I have seen him very closely, how he goes about his batting. We talk about his passion and his intent each and every time. But I feel for me what stands out is his attitude. Attitude of learning, attitude of never giving up. People outside think Virat is arrogant, but he is not. He gets into the zone," Rahane said on Cricbuzz.

The veteran batter also revealed how Kohli isolates himself before matches, often wearing AirPods and avoiding conversation, a habit that helps him get into the zone, though it initially puzzled teammates unfamiliar with his focused approach.

“I saw him two days before the game. He'll hardly talk with people, even with the teammates. That's what actually gets him into the zone He'll always wear his AirPods or try and listen to whatever he wants to and what he likes to get into the zone.” Rahane admitted that this approach initially puzzled many players," he added.

He explained that it took teammates some time to understand Kohli’s pre-match habits, but he realised that it helps him get into the zone.

“Initially it took all the players a little bit of time. Why is he doing that? But then I got to know that he's actually getting into the zone while not talking to the players or while not talking to anyone,” Rahane added.

“Virat Kohli always wants to improve” He further praised the former skipper's attitude and work ethic, noting his constant drive to improve and contribute to the team.

“His attitude is amazing. His work ethics are amazing,” Rahane said. “Every time you see him, you see something different. He always wants to change. He always wants to improve and always wants to contribute for the team," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been in outstanding form in ODIs, the only international format he now plays. He scored 93 against New Zealand in the first ODI, guiding India to a win. During the innings, he became the third player in history to surpass 28,000 international runs, overtaking Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) to move into second place on the all-time list. Across 557 matches, Kohli has amassed 28,068 runs at an average of 52.66, including 84 centuries and 146 fifties, cementing his status as one of the game’s most prolific batsmen.