Gautam Gambhir's team management called out for risking Washington Sundar's injury in 1st ODI: ‘Could have sent Kuldeep’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif strongly criticised the team management for allowing Washington Sundar to bat in the first ODI against New Zealand despite carrying an injury. Sundar picked up the injury during the series opener in Vadodara on Sunday. The 26-year-old had earlier bowled five overs for 27 runs before leaving the field midway through New Zealand’s innings and not returning. Even so, he later walked out to bat at No. 8 as India went on to secure a four-wicket victory. He just faced seven deliveries and scored run-a-ball. Washington Sundar came out to bat against New Zealand despite injury. (AP)

Kaif cited Shubman Gill’s past injury as an example while criticising the team management, questioning why a similar protective approach was not followed in Washington Sundar’s case despite clear fitness concerns.

“You will remember when Shubman Gill was injured, he did not come out to bat in that Test match, the Kolkata Test. It was a high-scoring game and people thought that even 20 or 30 runs from him could help India win, but he still did not bat. That was done to give full protection to the player so the injury would not aggravate. But the same approach was not applied with Sundar. That is why I feel it was a wrong call. KL Rahul’s running between the wickets was affected. Even though India won the match, I feel there were higher chances of aggravating the injury in yesterday’s game," Kaif said on his YouTube channel

Kaif continued his criticism by stressing that sending an injured Sundar into a pressure situation was unnecessary and risky, warning that it could have worsened the injury despite the chase being under control.

“If he is injured and you need runs at a run-a-ball, you should first try someone else. When a player is injured and you send him in under pressure, the injury can worsen. He couldn’t run doubles even though the ball was going to deep point or square leg, and he was only managing singles. Although the required run rate was around a run-a-ball and the match was under control, I felt that sending an injured player was risky. What might have been a one-week or ten-day injury could stretch to 20, 25, or even 30 days,” he added.

Also Read - From troll magnet to trusted pick: Harshit Rana turns Gautam Gambhir's most debated call into a tactical masterpiece

Sundar already ruled out of New Zealand ODIs Meanwhile, Sundar has already been ruled out of the next two ODIs due to that injury, and Ayush Badoni has been named his replacement.

Kaif reiterated that sending Sundar to bat was a mistake, suggesting safer alternatives and arguing that he should have been used only as a last resort if the situation truly demanded it.

“I believe that was a wrong call. You could have sent Kuldeep, or anyone else, even Siraj or Prasidh Krishna, if you just needed to play out the run-a-ball situation. Only when it becomes absolutely unavoidable, right at the end, should you send Washington Sundar," he added.