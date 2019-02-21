Virat Kohli’s iconic celebration gets Sabbir Rahman’s homage - Watch

Virat Kohli has inspired legions with his virtuoso batting displays and now as the recently concluded ODI series between New Zealand and Bangladesh has shown that his celebrations also have keen takers.

Kohli scored a splendid century in the Perth Test during India’s tour of Australia 2018-19 and went on to celebrate the ton by pointing to his bat and making the talking gesture. It was clear that the Indian skipper was happy to “let his bat do the talking”.

An incredible innings from a remarkable player. What a celebration from Virat Kohli! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kTHMmycfFb — Cricket Network (@CricketNetwork) December 16, 2018

Now, it seems like Kohli’s celebration has caught on as Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman repeated the same gesture after getting to his hundred in the third ODI against New Zealand at Dunedin on Wednesday.

However, his hundred couldn’t guide the visitors home. Bangladesh were chasing a stiff 331-run target against the hosts and folded up for 242 runs in 47.2 overs to hand the Kiwis an 88-run win. The result in Dunedin meant New Zealand clinched the series with a 3-0 whitewash.

Kohli enjoyed a sensational run of form last year as he amassed runs in all conditions.

There were question marks about Kohli’s batting in English conditions as India headed to England for their tour last summer. Having made runs all over the world and across all formats of the game, Kohli’s record on the British Isles was bit of a blemish. However, the Indian skipper answered his critics with aplomb as he went on to amass 593 runs to finish as the highest run-getter in the five-match Test series.

Bangladesh will now play three Tests against the Kiwis with the first scheduled to begin on 28 February.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 19:23 IST