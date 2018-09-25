Virat Kohli says observing MS Dhoni from slips helped him evolve as captain

Soon after taking over as captain of India’s limited-overs team, Virat Kohli had spoken about how he had and will always look at Dhoni as his captain. And the current India skipper has gone a step further and said that the only captain he picked up aspects of leadership from was Dhoni.

“Not really anyone before MS. I was always someone who kept talking to him about the game so even when I was really young, before I was made vice-captain, I would give him my suggestions.

“I love thinking about the game and that’s why I enjoy captaincy so much and I enjoy chasing totals so much – I love using my brain to figure out what needs to be done during the game. I’ve learned the most from MS, standing so close to him at slip so many times and just observing him at close quarters,” he told Wisden.

Announcing his decision to step-down as skipper of the limited overs team, Dhoni had said that he was looking to help Kohli in every possible way from behind the stumps. While the mutual admiration is very much visible, their chemistry also makes it a delight for youngsters coming into the Indian team.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a member of the current set-up said that the best part about the combination of Dhoni and Kohli is how they make the youngsters feels at home. “Mahi bhai is very supportive of the young players coming into the team. Not even for a moment do you feel that you are entering into a team of champions. Even at the nets, you will see him always helping the bowlers. He guides them on how to prepare for a game from his own experience and what he has seen on the wicket. The best part is that when we walk out to field, after a couple of overs he will tell the bowlers exactly which are the areas to bowl on and how the bowler needs to work on his speed and variations. Similarly, Virat bhai likes to give the players freedom to express himself and not get bogged down by the pressure of representing the country,” he said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 12:51 IST