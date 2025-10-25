Search Search
Saturday, Oct 25, 2025
Virat Kohli scales a cricketing Everest, moves closer to Sachin Tendulkar; overtakes Sangakkara in this all-time list

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 25, 2025 03:55 pm IST

In the final ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli scored 54 runs, elevating him to the second-highest ODI run-scorer, ahead of Kumar Sangakkara.

Virat Kohli has scaled down another huge record. After a couple of ducks in the first two matches of the ODI series against Australia, he looked under pressure. However, when he arrived in SCG for the last and final match, he looked like a different version of himself.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third one-day international.(AFP)
Notably, Australia batted first in the game after winning the toss. Kohli’s body language and fitness looked better on the field from the onset of the match. The intensity carried over to the second innings of the match, when he came out to bat.

The Indian bowlers bundled the Aussies out for 236 runs in the 47th over of the innings. Kohli walked out to bat after Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave the visitors a solid start. 69 runs were already on the board when the skipper was dismissed on the third delivery of the 11th over by Josh Hazlewood.

The SCG stood up and welcomed the Indian legend to the crease. Virat pushed the first ball of his knock to the mid-on region and took a single, marking his first runs of the tour. The man was seen celebrating the moment with a punch in the air.

Kohli rewrites the record books

After that, Kohli gradually got into his stride and kept building his knock. The rotation of strikes, the occasional boundaries - everything was present in the knock that defines a trademark Kohli knock in ODIs. Along with Rohit, he ensured that India marched towards a comfortable win in the match.

As Kohli crossed 54 runs in the innings, he set a huge record. He is now the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs. Only Sachin Tendulkar lies ahead of him. Notably, Kohli has overtaken the Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in the list.

Rank

Player

Team

Mat

Inn

Runs

100s

50s

Avg

1

Sachin TendulkarIndia

463

452

18,426

49

96

44.83

2

Virat KohliIndia

305

293

14,255*

51

75

57.71*

3

Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka

404

380

14,234

25

93

41.98

4

Ricky PontingAustralia

375

365

13,704

30

82

42.03

5

Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka

445

433

13,430

28

68

32.36

What sets him apart is his consistency. He is the only batter in the top five who has an average of over 50 in the format. This stands as a testimony to not only the volume of runs he has scored, but also to the impeccable consistency he has scored them.

India are positioned brilliantly to win the match in SCG. If India do end up winning the game, it would mean that Kohli is also the only batter to have scored 6000 plus runs in successful ODI chases.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
