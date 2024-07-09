Virat Kohli shares first glimpse of new Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors and garden in 12-month journey video

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of his "dream home" in Alibaug. Kohli took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share the 12-month journey into its making, where he talked about the lavish interiors, garden and why picking this project was a no-brainer for him. Virat Kohli shares first glimpse of new Alibaug 'dream home'

The 35-year-old shared a 62-second clip on his social media handle on his new “holiday home” in Awas, which is on the outskirts of Alibaug. It was one of the quite places in the city amid lack of tourism, thus leading to cleaner shores.

He captioned the post: “The journey of building my Alibaug home has been a seamless experience, and seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. Huge thanks to the entire Avas team for making our dream home a reality. Can't wait to enjoy every moment here with my loved ones!”

In the clip, Kohli discussed why he picked the project, the amenities available, and the best part of his new home.

He said: “When I heard the plan, the project in itself is very unique. You have a sense of community, but at the same time, you have your own privacy and access to all the amenities you would need in a holiday home. You also have a world-class spa, right next door, which is the USP for me. So, all of that coming together was a no-brainer for me. I love the living space the most and the access to the outdoors from the living space. Aesthetically, the home is done beautifully and is exactly the way I like with regards to interiors and natural light coming in, It's very subtle and classy. The space allows you to just unwind and not worry about anything else.”

Kohli is currently on a break from international cricket after playing a key role in helping India win the T20 World Cup for the second time in history on June 29 in Barbados. He scored a 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa where India scripted a narrow seven-run win.

Kohli, after completing his celebration duties in India, which included a team meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi and a felicitation ceremony at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, left for London to be with his wife Anushka and their kids.

Kohli was slated to return to action for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month, which will kick off India's preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy, but the senior batter, along with captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to be rested for the contest with a PTI report saying that the selectors want them fresh for the assignments in the World Test Championship.

India play 2 Tests versus Bangladesh, followed by three against New Zealand before the big-ticket five Test Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under.