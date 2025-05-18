Virat Kohli 'should be honoured with Bharat Ratna'; BCCI told to 'communicate' with star for 'retirement match in Delhi'

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said Virat Kohli should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his immense contribution to Indian cricket. Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, just days before the selection announcement for the England tour. Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12(HT_PRINT)

Kohli made the announcement on social media last Monday, five days after Rohit drew curtains in his Test career. The 36-year-old ended his career as the fourth-highest run-getter for India, with 9230 runs in 123 appearances, comprising 30 centuries.

Speaking to Star Sports on Saturday on the sidelines of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 game at home against Kolkata Knight Riders, Raina felt that Kohli should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna award for his overall contribution to Indian cricket, which includes his achievements as a player and captain of the team.

"I feel the Indian government should award him the Bharat Ratna because he has achieved so many things for India," he said.

Former India cricketer Sachin remains the only sportsperson awarded the Bharat Ratna. Winning it at the age of 40 in 2014, he became the youngest recipient of the award.

'Kohli deserves retirement match in Delhi'

The veteran Indian batter also urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to speak with Kohli and arrange his "retirement" match in Delhi, his home ground, which he "deserves."

He added: "I also feel he should be given a retirement match in Delhi. His family and coach would have been there to support him. After doing so much for the country, you communicate with him because he deserves a retirement match."

Fans had arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday in large numbers, donning India's Test white to pay tribute to Kohli. 'Every single one of us loves you Virat Kohli. Thank you for making Red Ball cricket exciting again' -- read a huge banner unfurled by fans near the Roger Binny Stand.

Despite the relentless rain that washed out RCB's IPL match against the defending champions, Chinnaswamy Stadium became a beating theatre of white for one man—Kohli. This offering was a fitting tribute to a cricketer who gave his everything to the format that is played in white.