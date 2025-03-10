Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer lead the pack, Varun included: 5 Indians named in Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

India reigned supreme on Sunday, defeating New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, in Dubai. India skipper Rohit Sharma received the Man of the Match for his 76-run knock and Rachin Ravindra was adjudged as Player of the Tournament. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his half century.(PTI)

The match wrapped up an action-packed tournament, which entertained fans to its full potential.

On Monday, ICC announced their Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament and it wasn't surprising as five Indian cricketers were included in the list.

Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament

Ravindra has been picked as the opener for the Team of the Tournament, after registering 251 runs, packed with two tons, and with an average of 62.75. The all-rounder also came handy with his spin bowling as New Zealand finished as runners-up. Ravindra has been put in the opener slot with Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadrab, who smacked 216 runs at an average of 72, along with a ton.

The openers are followed by Virat Kohli at No. 3, who got 218 runs at an average of 54.5, and also a ton against arch-rivals Pakistan. He also reached his 51st ODI ton and crossed 14,000 runs in the format. After Kohli, Shreyas Iyer is the next Indian in the squad, and has been placed at No. 4. The former KKR captain slammed 243 runs at an average of 48.6 average, silencing his critics in style. His lowest batting return in the tournament was 45.

KL Rahul has been given the wicketkeeper role, and will bat at No. 5. He was super reliable for India in Dubai, and donned the role of finisher with ease. He remained unbeaten on three occasions. New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips, Afghan Azmatullah Omarzai and Mitchell Santner form the all-rounder quarter and are slotted in at No. 6, 7 and 8. The tailenders are pacers Mohammed Shami, Matt Henry and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Shami led India's pace battery and picked nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul. He picked four wickets in the semis and finals. Meanwhile, Chakaravarthy was India's X-factor and ended his campaign with nine wickets, which included dismissals in crucial moments. Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been named as the 12th reserve player.

Full squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ibrahim Zadran, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Glenn Phillips, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shai, Matt Henry Varun Chakaravarthy

12th man: Axar Patel