IPL banned from all forms of tobacco, alcohol advertisements as Health Ministry urges players to act like role models

The Union Health Ministry has issued an important letter to the Indian Premier League, ahead of IPL 2025, to ban all tobacco and alcohol promotions, which also includes surrogate advertisements. The IPL has received an advisory from the health ministry.(IPL)

IPL 2025 is set to start from March 22, 2025, and in a letter to chairman Arun Dhumal, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel urged cricketers to not be directly or indirectly involved in any form of tobacco or alcohol advertising.

IPL receive advertisement ban

The Director General wrote, “IPL should strictly implement the regulations banning all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, within the stadium promises where the games and related IPL games/events are held as well as during telecast sessions on national television.”

“The sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities.

“Discourage promotion of sportspersons (including commentators) who directly or indirectly endorse products directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco.”

He also added, “India is experiencing a significant burden of Non Communicable disease Cardiovascular diseases, Cancer, Chronic Lung Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension etc. which accounts for more than 70% deaths annually. Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians. Cricket players are role models for the youngsters for promoting a healthy, active lifestyle, IPL being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government.”

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will take place in Kolkata, and even the final will take place in the West Bengal capital as Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions.

In the IPL 2025 auction, Rishabh Pant was the most expensive purchase as Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for ₹27 crore, from a base price of ₹2 crores. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer joined Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crores, from a base price of ₹2 crores.