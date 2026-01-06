Virat Kohli simply walked away from Tests instead of fixing his flaws: Manjrekar slams India star for prioritising ODIs

Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his disappointment at Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket and continue playing ODIs, saying it upsets him knowing that while the likes of Joe Root and Steve Smith continue to plunder runs for their respective teams, India’s greatest red-ball captain chose to ‘walk away’ instead of working on his problem. Kohli, 37, retired from Test cricket last year after a woeful Test series in Australia, where he scored just 194 runs from 10 innings – 100 of which came in a single innings of the Perth Test – a decision that shocked one and all, given his love for the format. Virat Kohli left Test cricket without even completing 10000 runs in the format(AFP)

Despite being one of the Fab Four, Kohli, the living, breathing embodiment of Test cricket, retired with 9230 runs from 123 matches at an average of 46.85. The fact that Kohli couldn’t even complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket despite it being one of his biggest goals when he started is what stings the most. Kohli still, however, continues to pile a mountain of runs in ODIs, but Manjrekar isn’t a fan of prioritising one-day cricket over Tests.

“Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He's walked away from Tests, and it's unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, that he didn't quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests. That is for another time as to what he could have done. But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root and Steve Smith, Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Test Cricket,” Manjrekar said on his Instagram handle.

“It was okay, Virat Kohli just walked away from cricket, retired from all cricket. But that he's chosen to play one day cricket actually disappoints me more, because this is a format which for a top-order batter, I've said before as well, is the easiest format.”

Kohli's struggles and how he slipped

Between 2020 and 2025, Kohli’s struggles in Tests were no longer a secret. Once averaging 50 across formats before the Covid-19 pandemic, Kohli’s average dropped significantly as we went almost three years without a single century. But the fact that Kohli never worked on his Achilles' heel, the deliveries outside off-stump, repeatedly getting out to them – all nine dismissals in his last series Down Under – is what pinches Manjrekar the most.

Once the leader of the Fab Four, Kohli slipped and could never regain ground, even as Root, Smith and Williamson continue to tear the house down with record-breaking innings and centuries. Consider this: Root just scored his 41st Test century and is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test runs in history. Smith continues to put in the hard yards in the ongoing Ashes. Kohli, meanwhile, carries the tag of a ‘former Test player’.

Yes, Kohli is back playing his best format – the ODIs – having recently racked up 302 runs in three matches against South Africa and an unbeaten 74 in Australia before that. But it doesn't level up to the thrill of Test cricket or compare to the legacy Kohli carved for himself in whites.

“The format that really tests you is first, obviously, Test Cricket, and T20 cricket has its different challenges. The other thing is because he's so fit, supremely fit, you feel even more that he could have maybe continued his fight, you know, to get back into form, even if he was left out of a series, he could have maybe gone down to first-class cricket, played in Australia, England, more matches in India, tried to make another comeback,” added Manjrekar.

"That could have made me truly happy. Obviously, that's his call, his choice. But yeah, when Joe Root gets hundreds or gets runs, or Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, my mind goes to Virat Kohli with a sense of disappointment and a little bit of sadness, because he cared so much for Test Cricket, didn't he?”