I was not part of that conversation: Virat Kohli speaks about MS Dhoni’s ouster from T20I side

The exclusion of MS Dhoni from India’s T20I squad has generated a lot of debates and deliberations in Indian cricket. After the series win in Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli was asked about the decision to which the captain responded that he was not part of the meeting and that it was the call of the selectors.

“I think the selectors have already addressed this if I’m not wrong. And he’s been spoken to, firstly… So, I don’t see any reason why I should be sitting here and explaining that. I think the selectors have come out and explained exactly what happened. I was not part of that conversation so… It is what the selector explained,” Kohli said at the post-match presser.

“I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure of that. He’s still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances, he anyway plays the ODIs for us regularly” Kohli added.

“From that point of view, he’s only trying to help the youngsters; nothing that anything that other people are thinking and I as captain can certainly assure you of that.” Kohli said.

Earlier, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had said that Dhoni is very important for captain Kohli and that his experience might be invaluable for the team in the 2019 World Cup.

“There’s no doubt about it. In 50 overs where there is that much more time, that’s when MSD comes into play. You know he makes those small field adjustments, talking to the bowlers in Hindi - telling them where to bowl and what to bowl. It’s a huge plus for Virat”, Gavaskar said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 18:18 IST