India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli goes past MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin

Rohit cleared his left leg, hoicked the ball towards midwicket and India had completed a comfortable nine-wicket win over West Indies at India’s newest ODI venue Thiruvananthapuram.

The win gives India a 3-1 series win in the five-match series, with one match ending a thrilling tie.

Even though India took less than 15 overs to dispatch Windies, It was a win that was all the work of the bowlers who reduced the visitors to a paltry 104 all out. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bunch picking up four wickets, giving away 34 runs.

With the series under his belt, Virat Kohli went past former skippers Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni as most consecutive ODI series wins at home. Kohli now has five wins compared to Dhoni and Azhar who had four.

This is also India’s eighth consecutive bilateral series win against the men from the Caribbbean, joint most India has against any other team, the run of series wins started in 2007. India also have eight successive series wins against Sri Lanka. Third on the list is Zimbabwe against whom India have six and counting.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 17:57 IST