Virat Kohli spoke to Gambhir, Rohit, Agarkar before presenting ODI cap to Riyan Parag: 'I've known you for a while...'

Riyan Parag, after decimating Sri Lanka in the final T20I with a three-wicket-haul sat on the sidelines as saw Team India struggle to read the home team spinners. As Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka and Jeffrey Vandersay worked a web of spin and their Indian counterparts not as effective, Rohit Sharma felt if he needed another utility resource, another spinner… perhaps Parag. But even as the 1st ODI ended in a tie, the call wasn't made. It was only after Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs and pushed them into a do-or-die situation, on the cusp of losing their first bilateral ODI series to the Lankans that Rohit was forced to shake things up. The man with the golden arm, the man who was out of syllabus for Sri Lanka, the man who is expected to be the biggest revelation of the Gautam Gambhir era, Riyan Parag followed his India T20I debut with an ODI cap in the series decider at Colombo on Wednesday. India's Riyan Parag (R) and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka.(PTI)

And who better than Virat Kohli to hand over Parag his prized possession. He made his India debut earlier this month on the tour of Zimbabwe where he didn't have much success, or many opportunities to put it aptly. In the two innings he batted, Parag scored 22 and 7, too small a window to judge his credentials at the top. However, come Sri Lanka, when he derailed the home team's chase with stunning figures of 3/5, many wondered if it's only a matter of time before he was part of the ODI set-up too. The dream turned into reality when Kohli welcomed India's Player No. 256 in ODIs into the team. During a stirring speech, Kohli complimented Parag and told him that he, along with the decision-makers have full faith in his abilities.

"Riyan, firstly congratulations for getting to play your first game for India. In today’s cricket, we all know apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected were watching you and they’ve seen something special in you. And having spoken to GG Bhai, selectors, Rohit and everyone, they see something special in you," said Kohli in a video shared by BCCI.

"You have that ability to be a match-winner for India. I know you have that belief, I’ve known you for a while now and we all have that belief in you. No better time to step in today, 0-1 down, to start off your international career. With an impactful presence on the field ball bat and fielding as well, I wish you all the best. Cap 256, Riyan Parag."

Parag made an impact right away, proving Kohli and other important stakeholders of the team right. With Sri Lanka cruising at 171/1, Parag gave India the breakthrough with the wicket of a set Avishka Fernando, dismissing him four short of a century. Parag then made it two in two overs trapping Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka LBW for 10. On a surface where Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and even Kuldeep Yadav were made to toil, Parag added a third, sending back the danger man from the first two ODIs, Dunith Wellalage as well. In 8 overs, his figures read 3/42. Irfan Pathan was right. The advantage to bowl makes Riyan Parag a fit over many others, including Sanju Samson, in India's Playing XI.

Riyan Parag living the Indian dream

Parag's road to the top has been a bit of wait. He was in the news for all the wrong reasons, people mistaking his confidence as arrogance when he said he can be the next big finisher for India after MS Dhoni. Or when his YouTube search history leaked. But a solid season with Rajasthan Royals which saw him score 573 runs meant that the selectors couldn't ignore him anymore.

"Coming from Assam, it was termed impossible, too far-fetched for a kid to come here and play with players like you. Players whom I grew up watching, I idolized when I was growing up. So, that was the motto when I started but then me, my dad and my mom, we made it a mission that we were going to make it here. And once we do then we will be like, okay that's something we've accomplished. It happened in the T20Is," said Parag in a video released by BCCI.

"Now this was even more emotional for me because, I actually saw people I watched growing up. Rohit Bhai, Virat Bhaiya and then now actually being here practicing, going inside, sharing the same hotel, being in the same room. You know all of this just feels very surreal. And I called my mom, when I first got this, my mom and dad were on a video call and I told them that I got the ODI call up. Everyone was crying and it was an emotional experience that I had and it felt really surreal to be here and to be with you guys just feels amazing."