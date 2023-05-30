Virat Kohli's star-studded message for 'champion' Jadeja, gives 'special mention' to Dhoni after CSK's record IPL win

It was an IPL final like never before. And it lived up to all the anticipation after rain washed out the final on Sunday and then delayed the affair midway through Monday. But the three-day final ended on a blockbuster note as it went down to the very last ball of the competition. Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an absolute stunner with Chennai Super Kings needing 10 off 2 against a confident Mohit Sharma to guide the side to a record-equalling fifth IPL title against Gujarat Titans. Following the win, RCB star Virat Kohli shared a star-studded message for the all-rounder and made a special mention of MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, in his post.

Virat Kohli; MS Dhoni with Ravindra Jadeja

Requiring 13 off the last over, Mohit started off on a fascinating note, bowling four consecutive yorkers. He only conceded three runs off those four balls. Gujarat were suddenly in the contest as much as Chennai, hoping to become the third team in IPL history to successfully retain the trophy. And just when GT looked they had their one hand on the trophy, Jadeja smacked the next ball, an undercooked yorker, over long on for a six.

There were suddenly immense tension among the GT teammates. Captain Hardik Pandya ran to Mohit again and had a long chat with the bowler. But nothing made a difference. The right-arm pacer missed the line and length this time, going for a low full toss on the pads and Jadeja drifted it down past short fine for a boundary as CSK won by 5 wickets

Moments after the big win, Kohli took to Instagram to share a story where he mentioned Jadeja and Dhoni on CSK's record win in Ahmedabad. He wrote: “What a champion @ravindra,jadeja. Well done csk and special mention to @mahi7781.”

Kohli had his eyes on the proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium despite being miles away from the India. He is presently in London along with few of his teammates from India as the team gears up for the impending World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval starting June 7.

Earlier in the evening, BCCI had shared a picture of few Team India members, including players Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Axar Patel along with head coach Rahul Dravid keenly following the match while on the team bus on their way back to the hotel after their first day of practice in London.

