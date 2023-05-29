Home / Cricket / Team India members in London for WTC Final stupefied at Dhoni's lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Gill in IPL final

ByHT Sports Desk
May 29, 2023 09:15 PM IST

Even amid the preparation for the WTC Final against Australia at The Oval, Indian players had their eyes on the proceedings in the IPL 2023 final

Few members of the Indian team, who have already reached London for the World Test Championship final after their IPL duties in the 2023 season, had their first practice session on Monday. But even amid the preparation for the summit clash against Australia at The Oval in about a week's time, players had their eyes on the proceedings in the IPL 2023 final where Chennai Super Kings were up against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final)

The first batch of the players had left for London at the end of the league phase of IPL 2023. Players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav along with the support staff led by head coach Rahul Dravid were part of the first lot. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was already on England as he was part of the County Championship for Sussex.

ALSO READ: Watch: 'He will remember this' - Bishop, Shastri flabbergasted after Chahar drops Gill sitter in CSK vs GT IPL final

On Monday, they had their practice session in London, a glimpse of which was shared by BCCI on their social media page as well. On their return to the hotel after the net session, they keenly watched the blockbuster IPL 2023 final that was pushed to the Reserve Day after relentless rain washed out Sunday, the original day for the final.

BCCI once again shared a glimpse of the players watching the game with the screen showing that very MS Dhoni stunner that ended Shubman Gill's blistering season with a 39-run knock off 20 balls. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it stumping, leaving Gill stupefied, as were the members of the Indian team.

Gujarat Titans had started off on a promising note with Gill and Wriddhiman Saha both firing in tandem against the CSK attack after being put to bat first. And hence it needed that dose of Dhoni brilliance to give CSK the first breakthrough after a couple of fielding errors including that of Gill's drop for three at the start of the innings.

Saha then continued his attack against the CSK bowlers to score his second half-century-plus score this season before Sai Sudharsan grabbed the momentum with his stellar knock of 96 off 47. Gujarat Titans eventually finished with 214 for four.

