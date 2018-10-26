Virat Kohli takes the load on his shoulders, it is not easy being him: Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli walks out to bat and he peels off records and then draws rave reviews. This has been the template to his batting for quite some time now and after his record-breaking feat in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam, the Indian captain has established his legendary status as far as limited overs cricket is concerned.

Harbhajan Singh, the seasoned off-spinner who has shared the dressing room with Kohli, believes that Kohli’s work ethic and commitment to the cause deserves special praise.

“But talking about Kohli...My salute to this guy. The way he goes about his business, every time he walks out on the field with all the expectations from him. He is just unbelievable. A run-machine I would say. It is not easy being Virat Kohli. He is one guy who takes the load on his shoulder.” Harbhajan told India Today.

Such has been Kohli’s surge in ODI cricket, that comparisons are being drawn with the great Sachin Tendulkar, but Harbhajan still believes that Sachin will also be the greatest.

“His performances are just too good. Undoubtedly, I would say he is the No.1 batsman what I have seen over the years now. I have played with lot of greats...with paaji [Sachin Tendulkar]...the respect for him will remain the same even if Virat Kohli goes past his records. Paaji gonna remain paaji [up there at the top],” the off-spinner added.

Harbhajan was all praise for the Kohli’s intensity in the practice sessions and says that he has not seen any player take the nets with the intensity of the Indian captain and this sets him apart.

“Whenever he walks out to bat, people expect him to score hundred. The reason behind this what I feel is he prepares himself like match situation. I have seen people not taking practice so seriously but Kohli practises with dedication. When you practice so well, the game becomes easier and being Virat Kohli is difficult,” Harbhajan said.

The third ODI between India and the West Indies will be played in Pune on Saturday.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 09:20 IST