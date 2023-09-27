Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Marnus Labuschagne; Steve Smith uses chair in mid-innings to beat Rajkot heat

Returning to the fold in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series against Pat Cummins' Australia on Wednesday, former India skipper Virat Kohli was seen having a light-hearted conversation with Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne in Rajkot. After thrashing Australia in the first two ODIs, India featured skipper Rohit and ex-captain Kohli in its playing XI for the first time in the three-match series. Virat Kohli had a few animated conversations with Australian players in Rajkot(AFP-Jio Cinema)

Known for being a livewire both on and off the field, Kohli had a fun interaction with Australian batters after Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the 3rd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The 34-year-old taunted Australian batter Labuschagne when the players enjoyed a small drinks break during the innings. Kohli teased the Aussie batter with his noteworthy dance moves. While Labuschagne engaged in a fun banter with Kohli, former Australian skipper Steve Smith asked for a chair to beat the heat in Rajkot.

Kohli teases Labuschagne as Smith enjoys spa treatment

Receiving spa treatment during the dead rubber, The Australian batter also applied ice packs on his face and sipped energy drinks when Kohli approached Labuschagne for an animated conversation. Meeting his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the World Cup, ex-India captain Kohli also gave Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell a warm hug during the innings.

World Cup-bound Kohli in top-form

Kohli, who had an impressive campaign at the Asia Cup, was rested for the first two games against Australia. The skipper played an instrumental role in India's Asia Cup triumph as the batting icon scored 129 runs in 3 innings. The Indian run machine became the quickest to complete 13,000 ODI runs at the Asia Cup. The batting maestro recorded his 281st appearance for India in the 50-over format at Rajkot.

Australia post massive total in 3rd ODI

Talking about the match, veteran opener David Warner slammed a quick-fire half-century while his partner-in-crime Mitchell Marsh smashed 96 off 84 balls in the 3rd ODI. Ex-Australian skipper Smith played a stroke-filled knock of 74 off 61 balls. Premier batter Labuschagne scored 74 off 61 balls to help Australia post a massive total of 352-7 in 50 overs. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up three crucial wickets although the speedster leaked 81 runs in the high-scoring encounter at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

