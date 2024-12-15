Virat Kohli teases Harbhajan Singh over his blazer, drops hook-step to Jitender's famous song; video goes viral

During the rain-affected first day of the third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane, fans were treated to a light-hearted moment between former Indian captain Virat Kohli and ex-off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. While the weather played spoilsport, allowing just 13.2 overs of play before the match was called off, the duo brightened up the gloomy atmosphere with their impromptu dance and banter, which quickly went viral. Virat Kohli dances with Harbhajan Singh before the start of the 3rd Test(X)

The incident unfolded before the start of the day's play, with Kohli spotted doing a dance, leaving Harbhajan in stitches. Kohli’s playful energy was contagious, and he even encouraged Harbhajan to join in the fun.

Harbhajan, who was wearing a white blazer with pink stripes, explained the humorous exchange during a chat with Star Sports. “Kohli looked at me and he was like ‘Jitender (actor) idhar aa gaya?’ (Did Jitender come here?) and then he started singing ‘Naino Mein Sapna, Sapno Mein Sajna (Jitender's famous song),’” Harbhajan recalled.

“I didn’t understand what he was doing at first, because he was a little far away. Then he couldn’t resist, so he came closer to me, and then he started doing the hook steps. I was like, I made a mistake man!”

Watch:

While the dance undoubtedly caught the attention of fans on social media platforms, the Test match itself saw minimal action. Australia finished Day 1 at 28 without loss, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 19 from 47 balls, and Nathan McSweeney on 4 from 33 deliveries.

Play was halted due to the persistent rain, with an official update confirming that the match would resume on Day 2 at 9:50 AM local time (5:20 AM IST), with a minimum of 98 overs to be bowled across the remaining days.

Virat Kohli will be aiming to make a strong return with the bat in the third Test after a poor outing in Adelaide. The Indian batter showed signs of a comeback when he smashed a century in the first Test in Perth; however, Kohli failed to make a mark in the pink-ball Test, registering scores of 7 and 11.