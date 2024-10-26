Virat Kohli teases Southee with a punch then pushes him away, but final reaction takes the cake in viral Pune Test clip

Friday did not belong to Virat Kohli as the former India captain incurred a shocking dismissal for just one run during the team's first innings against New Zealand in Pune. The dismissal, which was part of India's yet another batting collapse in the series, left cricket experts concerned over Kohli's choice of shot and further highlighted his vulnerability against spin. The video highlighted the camaraderie between the two senior cricketers

Despite the chatter around his score, form and recent batting figures against tweakers, on social media, Kohli went viral for a different reason. A clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, emerging from the ongoing Test match at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, sent internet on fire on Friday, which involved Kohli and former New Zealand captain Tim Southee.

In the video, highlighting the camaraderie between the two senior cricketers, as the two teams were making their way towards the field, Southee and Kohli stopped each other and the latter appeared to punch the fast bowler and then push him away, all in a playful fashion, before running away as he had a smile on his face.

New Zealand are looking at a historic win

Last week, New Zealand scripted history in Bengaluru in the series opener, where Tom Latham's men beat India by eight wickets to register their first win in the country in 36 years. Overall, it was their third Test victory in India since they first toured the country in 1955.

On Friday, New Zealand inched closer to their maiden Test series win in India after they folded the hosts for just 156 runs in the first innings, before taking a 301-run lead.

The day began with Mitchell Santner spinning a web around the famed India batting line-up, picking a career-best first-class figure of 7 for 53 to destroy India as New Zealand, who scored 259 on Day 1 in the first innings, earned a healthy 103-run lead in Pune.

Captain Latham then consolidated the lead with his knock of 86 as New Zealand reached 198/5 at stumps. Tom Blundell (30 not out) had Glenn Phillips (7 not out) for company when stumps were drawn. The only silver lining for India was Washington Sundar's continuing good show. He completed 11 wickets in the match, adding four more to his career-best first-innings haul of seven.

A historic win for New Zealand, will, however, end India's prized 18-series winning streak at home that dates back to 2013. It will also leave India's WTC final qualification hopes in a difficult spot.