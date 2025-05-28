Virat Kohli thwarts Digvesh Rathi's mind games when least expected; Rishabh Pant's reaction…: 'Was it intentional?'

The confrontation between Virat Kohli and Digvesh Rathi was one everyone had their eyes on during the much-awaited last league match of the IPL 2025 between hosts Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. LSG and RCB are known for their infamous spat from two years ago, when during a match in IPL 2023, Kohli's heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq and then mentor Gautam Gambhir became one of the ugliest incidents in the league's 18-year history. Though a lot of water had flown under the bridge, fans couldn't wait for Rathi to bowl to Kohli Digvesh Rathi, left, was probably not expecting that reaction from Virat Kohli(Screengrab)

Simply because Rathi has a bit of Kohli-ism in him. He doesn't shy away from being himself and isn't afraid of the repercussions. His notebook-style celebration has landed him in trouble more than once: three fines and a match ban; in fact, Rathi is the only player this season to have a ban slapped on him by the BCCI for repeated Code of Conduct breaches. Hence, despite a place in the top two for the taking for RCB, the wait for Rathi's face-off against Kohli was always going to be the bigger takeaway.

Ahead of the match, Rathi was asked whether he would unleash his controversial celebration if he dismissed Kohli, the original gangster. With a small nod of the head, Rathi let his feelings be known. However, when it was time for the real test, Rathi couldn't help but let his instincts take over. Running in to bowl the fifth ball of the 11th over, Rathi played mind games as he stopped in his tracks, hoping it would throw Kohli off guard. But instead, Kohli thwarted Rathi's plans, responding with a smile when he was least expected to. Even Rishabh Pant, the LSG captain and wicketkeeper, couldn't help but sport a wry smile on his face as the Lucknow crowd erupted.

Watch the clip below:

Commentators react to Digvesh Rathi's ploy

"Haha, I wonder if it was intentional. Just to figure out if there was any initial movement from Virat," Deep Dasgupta said while on commentary. "This kid has swag, you've got to admit. The entire season, he has looked directly into the eyes of his target while bowling. His celebration is unique too, but I guess, he won't do it now," said Aakash Chopra.

That wasn't Kohli's only reaction to Rathi's only tactics. With the match set for a thrilling finish, the LSG leg-spinner ran Jitesh out at the non-striker's end when the batter had backed a little too much. But such was Pant's sportsmanship that he withdrew the appeal and let Jitesh bat, getting a hug back in return. Even if Pant hadn't withdrawn the appeal, Jitesh would have been not out.

Rathi went wicketless for 36 in his four overs, but Kohli's 54 off 30 balls set the base for RCB's highest successful run-chase as they gunned down 228 to finish No. 2 on the points table. After Kohli's dismissal, stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma took charge, smashing an unbeaten 85 off 33 balls with eight fours and five sixes.