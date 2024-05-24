Virat Kohli to announce early retirement? Michael Vaughan says India star can shock world cricket if...

There comes a time in every sportsperson's life when they have to take the most difficult call of their careers – Retirement. The R-word is dreaded not only by players but also their legion of fans, and when the athlete is someone like Virat Kohli, imagine the emotions that will be at stake. If just a teaser about Kohli's retirement, when he said he won't be seen once he is gone, can make an entire nation emotional, imagine the tears that will be shed when the time actually comes. Regardless of how fit he is, Kohli will eventually ride into the sunset. Because at the end of the day, Father Time spares no one, even if it's the mighty King Kohli. A dejected Virat Kohli after RCB crashed out of IPL 2024(PTI)

Indian cricketers usually retire from international cricket at the age of 39-40. Kohli is 35, but given his fitness, he could be the first Indian cricketer to retire at 40. However, Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, is not ruling out the prospects of Kohli pulling the plug on his career earlier than expected. Reading between the lines, Vaughan understands Kohli's changing life now that Virat has become a father of two very young kids.

In fact, that Kohli has begun prioritising family over cricket to a certain extent was visible when he missed the five-Test series between India and England due to the birth of his son, Akaay. So while Kohli looks determined to carry on for another five years at least, there is just that little chance that his plans may change, according to Vaughan.

"A brilliant season. You talk about retirement with Virat Kohli, I look at this in a way that he can play for long. He is that fit. Unless his mind goes and he's obviously got a young family now. In two-three years' time, everything changes, and he just wants to spend quiet time; I completely get that," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"During his time away from the India vs England Test series, I believe he went to London and led a normal life. I've read a few of his comments and quotes and he just absolutely adored that normal life. I think that may take Virat away from cricket, like he just wants to go and have a quiet time for a while."

When Virat Kohli retires…

Kohli's greatness knows no bounds. Just like his idol Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli is finding ways to adapt and evolve. Rubbishing all the talks about slow strike rate and struggles against spin, Kohli scored his 741 runs at over 155 SR and was severe on spinners all along the way. That at 35, he is still adapting and excelling at his new approaches is a testament to the hard work he has put in the nets. Rest assured, once he's gone, the cricketing world will be poorer, not just in batting but also having lost a pure entertainer.

"He is a class act. His game is obviously up there with the greats of the game, but the way that he has gone up a gear to stay afloat in this modern era of T20 cricket is exactly what you need. He's got the game, the mindset, the work ethic that he would have had to put in the nets to work on that sweep shot," added Vaughan.

"I love his energy. He causes a bit of chaos in the game; he gives it to the camera and keeps fingers on his mouth to shut them up now and again, but sports need such characters. Those who can keep you going, keep you on the edge of your seat, cause a little controversy."