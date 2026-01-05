Virat Kohli to miss Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Railways: ‘He is not available’

Virat Kohli has all but played his last Vijay Hazare Trophy match of the season as the star India batter continues to remain absent and won’t compete in Delhi’s 6th-round against Railways in Alur on Tuesday. As per the BCCI mandate, Kohli turned up for two matches for Delhi – against Andhra and Gujarat – scoring 131 and 77, which helped his team secure consecutive wins. After missing the next three matches, it was believed that Kohli may feature in one more game before joining the Indian team for the three ODI series against New Zealand starting Sunday. However, as it turns out, Delhi will be without its talismanic batter as they try to strengthen their position at the top of the Group D table. No Virat Kohli for Delhi tomorrow(PTI)

“No, he is not available,” Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Had Kohli been available, tomorrow’s game would have pitted him against Himanshu Sangwan, the pacer who sent his stumps cartwheeling in Virat’s final red-ball match of his career. But Kohli’s absence is understandable, given the New Zealand series is knocking on the door as he would want to continue his purple patch in white-ball contests, which saw him belt 302 runs against South Africa last year. With one-day cricket few and far between, Kohli is fiercely motivated to give his best in whatever appearances he has left for India on the road to the 2027 World Cup. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has already played two matches for Mumbai, meaning Ro-Ko’s journey in this season of Indian domestic cricket has come to an end.

No Ro-Ko, no worry

Don’t let Kohli and Rohit’s absence dwarf the fact that tomorrow’s Vijay Hazare trophy round still features several Indian stars, including the returning Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Iyer hasn’t played since suffering a spleen laceration and internal bleeding in October against Australia, while Gill, who was slated to feature in Punjab’s final league fixture, will play his first competitive match since being dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad.

With both set to return, expect a significant turnout from the fans. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will be in action too.