Virat Kohli to play IPL 2026 for new owners? Verified facts vs rumours - what changes for fans if it happens

Recent reports suggest that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be headed for a change of ownership. The Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawalla, has been named as the frontrunner to acquire the franchise. The rumor was sparked by an X from former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. United Spirits, the Diageo-controlled owner of RCB, has, however, not yet confirmed the development. Virat Kohli relinquished RCB's captaincy in IPL 2021.(ANI)

“There have been a lot of rumour about the sale of an @IPL franchise specifically @RCBTweets - well in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it. I am sure having won the IPL last season and also with its strong base of fans and off course the Team itself and a great management team - it could be the only Team which would be available as a whole as an #ipl franchise. I am sure one of the Big Global funds or a Sovereign Fund would desperately like to have them as part of their investment strategy and India strategy. There can be no better investment opportunity I could think of then this one. Good luck to whoever can get their hands on to it. It definitely will set a new record valuation which will just go to show that IPL is the not only the fastest growing Global Sporting league but also the most valuable. That new price that #rcb sets will become the new floor price for all teams. Good luck to all. I am sure #citibank will do a great job auctioning the team to prospective buyers.” - This was the post by Modi that sparked the speculation.

What we know so far

Ownership of RCB now: RCB is currently owned by United Spirits Ltd. (USL).

Company stance: As per the latest report, USL/Diageo have declined to comment on sale reports, labelling the talks as speculative.

Market reaction: USL shares ticked up on the chatter and the subsequent ‘no comment’.

What is still unverified

Poonawalla as frontrunner: Multiple reports claim unnamed sources saying he is in talks; however, there is no such confirmation from the parties involved.

Price talk: The valuation is reportedly over $2 billion; however, nothing official has yet been disclosed.

Citi’s mandate: Only referenced in Lalit Modi’s post; no formal advisor announcement from USL/Diageo or Citi.

Why does a sale look on the cards?

In June, Bloomberg/UK coverage claimed that Diageo was mulling a sale as part of portfolio streamlining, alongside cost savings and recent disposals, while also facing India’s ad regulation pressures on alcohol brands around sport. USL publicly pushed back then, but the strategic logic fuels the rumors. If all the claims are real, one can expect a new owner for the IPL champions ahead of the next season.