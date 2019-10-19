e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report

Sources in the know of developments confirmed that it has been decided to give Virat Kohli a break during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

cricket Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
         

India skipper Virat Kohli is set to skip the T20Is against Bangladesh as he has been playing non-stop since the ODIs against Australia in March. Workload management of the players has been a priority with the team under Kohli and while most of the senior players have had a break on and off, Kohli last took a break in January when he sat out the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the T20 series that followed.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed that it has been decided to give Kohli a break during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

“Yes, he will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times,” the source said.

The selection for the T20I series is to be done on October 24 and President-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that he will take the opportunity to speak to the selectors on M.S. Dhoni. The former India skipper has been on a sabbatical since the World Cup in England in July.

Meanwhile, Kohli is expected to return for the two-Test series against the Bangla Tigers as he has made it clear that the format is close to his heart and he wants to leave no stones unturned to ensure that India are crowned champions in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

In fact, after the second Test against South Africa in Pune, he further drove home the point and said: “It’s been nice, but looking at the larger picture, the Test Championship, every game has even more value. We’re not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test, we’re looking for a result again, and hopefully make it 3-0. Because these points are important, we understand that, with the Test Championship it’s going to be very crucial, at all the stages, when we play away from home as well. And no one’s going to relax at any stage, that’s a guarantee.”

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 16:03 IST

tags
top news
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Curtains for world’s oldest insurgency; Naga peace deal by October end
Curtains for world’s oldest insurgency; Naga peace deal by October end
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket