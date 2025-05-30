'Virat Kohli told me I'm not allowed...': AB de Villiers banned from saying Ee sala cup nam de' as RCB enter IPL final

A day after pulling up IPL commentators for uncalled for criticism of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers in their last group game against Lucknow Super Giants, AB de Villiers announced that RCB would go on to win this year's IPL and end their 18-year-long wait for the title. De Villiers' comments came after RCB thrashed table toppers Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday to get direct entry into the final for the first time since 2016. RCB players celebrate after they beat PBKS to enter IPL final(PTI)

De Villiers said RCB legend Virat Kohli has banned him from using the famous Kannada phrase "Ee Sala Cup Namde," which translates to "This year the cup is ours. " However, he believes RCB will go all the way this time and end the never-ending wait.

"The time has come. RCB is going all the way. I'm not allowed to say the Bengaluru terms because Virat told me I'm not allowed to say that anymore. But I truly believe we are going all the way this season. So stay tuned, buckle up and enjoy the ride," de Villiers told ESPNCricinfo when asked to deliver a message for the RCB fans after their responding victory against PBKS.

Earlier, following RCB's win against LSG that guaranteed them a top-two finish and an entry into Qualifier 1, de Villiers had explained the reasons behind RCB's success this year.

"What excites me most this season is that multiple players are stepping up, not just one or two. It's not just the usual Virat Kohli or, back in the day, a Chris Gayle. Now, we see the whole squad responding under pressure," said de Villiers.

Suryash, Hazlewood take RCB to IPL final

Punjab Kings’ ultra-aggressive approach backfired on the day as RCB skittled out the home team for 101 in 14.1 overs.

RCB, who are yet to win the IPL despite reaching three finals (2009, 2011, 2016) since the league’s inception in 2008, gunned down the small target in 10 overs courtesy a belligerent fifty from opener Phil Salt (56 not out off 27). With a near-perfect performance, RCB marched to the title clash scheduled in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Punjab Kings, who reached the play-offs for the first time since 2014, will get another shot at reaching the final in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on June 1.

For RCB, fast bowlers Yash Dayal (2/26), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) struck four times in the powerplay, silencing PBKS' powerful top-order and then leg-spinner Suyash Sharma picked 3/17 to run through the middle order.