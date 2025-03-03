Virat Kohli touches Axar Patel's feet for game-changing dismissal of Kane Williamson; spinner's reaction takes the cake

India completed an unbeaten run to the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal, finishing top of Group A with a win against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai. The spinners orchestrated the victory, taking nine of the 10 wickets as India folded the Black Caps to 205 in their chase of 250. Five of those wickets were taken by Varun Chakaravarthy, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, yet it was the dismissal of Kane Williamson by Axar Patel that truly changed the momentum in favour of India. Virat Kohli tries to touch the feet of Axar Patel who dismissed Kane Williamson during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand(PTI)

The former New Zealand captain looked well set to single-handedly take his team past the finish line with a century. Batting at 81, he was New Zealand's last recognised batter alive in the contest. But a magical delivery from Axar crushed his hopes in the final ball of the 41st over.

The spinner added more flight to his delivery onto the middle as Williamson, expecting a quicker one, shimmied down the ground, hoping to take a single and get back on strike at the start of the next over. However, the delivery sneaked past the inside edge and the leg stump before wicketkeeper KL Rahul collected it and completed an easy stumping. Williamson did not even bother to look back as he returned to the dressing room.

Moments after the dismissal, Virat Kohli playfully walked up to Axar and caught him by surprise as he touched his feet. Axar tried to stop him as he burst into uncontrollable laughter. The teammates soon joined Kohli and congratulated Axar again.

India set semifinal date with Australia

With a hat-trick of wins, India finished at the top of Group A and reached the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will next face Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. The Steve Smith-led side completed just a solitary win in the group stage after rain led to two washed-out games in Pakistan.

The match will be billed as India's shot at avenging their loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at home. Australia had won by six wickets in Ahmedabad against a rampaging Indian side.

In the second semifinal, Group B toppers South Africa will face New Zealand in Pakistan on Wednesday. The final will be on Sunday.