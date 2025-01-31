Virat Kohli touches childhood coach's feet, gives hard look at memento for 100 Tests after close of play in Ranji Trophy

The start of the day may not have been on the expected lines but the ending was an encouraging one for Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Group D match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The former India captain, who was dismissed for 6 off 15 balls on his return to Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years, was facilitated by the Delhi and District Cricket Association after the close of play on Friday for being only the third player from the team after Virender Sehwag and Ishant Sharma to represent India in more than 100 Tests. Virat Kohli touches childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma's feet

Among the dignitaries present were Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli's childhood coach. Like a true disciple, Kohli touched his feet and shared a hug before the felicitation began.

Kohli, who was only 10 Tests old the last time he played a Ranji Trophy match, has now represented India in 123 Tests and is known as one of the best batters in the world. To celebrate his achievements, DDCA president Arun Jaitley felicitated the former India captain with a shawl and a special trophy. The DDCA officials and Delhi cricketers gave an ovation even as Kohli gave a long and hard look at the memento.

Sangwan crashes Kohli's party

For the 5000-odd crowd that assembled here to watch Kohli (6 off 15 balls), it was fun while it lasted but when he had his off-stump uprooted by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan in the 28th over of Delhi's first innings, a majority of them took no time to exit the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The frequent chants of 'RCB, RCB' and 'Kohli, Kohli' dried up as the superstar took the long walk back to the dressing room, giving Railway employee Sangwan the most prized scalp of his career. Ahead of his first domestic red-ball appearance since November 2012, Kohli had trained with former India coach Sanjay Bangar to iron out flaws in his batting that crept up on the tour of Australia.

More specifically, it was the ball outside the off-stump that haunted the former India captain on the two-month-long tour Down Under. Kohli came out to bat to a loud reception following the leg before the dismissal of Yash Dhull at about 10.30 am local time, which was an hour into the day's play.

It was left-arm pacer Rahul Sharma who first got to bowl at the cricketing icon and with a spring in his stride, he bowled a yorker down the leg-side only to realise that he had overstepped.

Considering the batter in front, Rahul went for that little extra in his following ball and it turned out to be another no ball.

In the next over bowled by medium pacer Kunal Yadav, Kohli tried to assert himself and played and missed twice to balls pitched on his vulnerable zone -- wide outside the off-stump.

After collecting two singles, Kohli decided to dominate the opposition -- right-arm pacer Sangwan in this particular over.

Standing way outside the crease, Kohli disdainfully dispatched Sangwan towards the straight boundary. It was still the first session and the ball was doing a bit but in his attempt to dominate Sangwan, the very next ball, Kohli went for an expansive drive off a good length delivery but missed it completely to see his off-stump shattered. The ball seamed back in, contributing to Kohli's downfall.