Virat Kohli touches feet of Mohammed Shami's mother in heart touching scenes after Champions Trophy win

While every member of the Indian national team speaks of the mutual bond and unity they have with one another, this really came to the fore in the moments following their triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, and how it extends not just to each other, but also to those closest and most familiar with the team. Virat Kohli takes a picture with Mohammed Shami and his family.(Broadcast)

Following Ravindra Jadeja striking the winning runs and amongst the celebrations for the Indian team, a heartfelt moment was seen as Virat Kohli approached the mother of his long-time teammate Mohammed Shami, and showed his respects by touching her feet.

Kohli can be seen in his white winner’s jacket paying respects to Shami’s mother, before sharing a picture with Shami and his family as well. The two experienced internationals were key parts of India’s campaign, and have been central figures in the team for several years, and this moment really showed the strength of the bond between the two teammates.

Cameras also pictured Kohli with a smile on his face as he held a conversation with Shami and his family, rejoicing in a first ICC trophy win for the Indian seam bowler.

IND cap memorable tournament with trophy win

Along with Shami’s family, many players had their own families in attendance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as India concluded their fine tournament campaign on a winning note, lifting their first ODI trophy since 2013, beating New Zealand by 4 wickets.

In the first innings, although he was slightly expensive, Shami did take the crucial wicket of a set Daryl Mitchell before the dangerous Kiwi batter could cause too much damage. Kohli also had a quiet evening in the final, only facing two deliveries and scoring one run before he was caught LBW by Michael Bracewell.

However, both players had memorable campaigns, in particular Kohli as he struck a century against Pakistan, before a crucial 84 against Australia in the semifinals. Shami started off with a five-fer against Bangladesh, but bore the responsibility of being India’ sole frontline seamer after Varun Chakravarthy was brought in.

Returning from his long-term injury and carrying the pace burden in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Shami showed his value as an experienced leader of the attack for this powerhouse Indian bowling unit.