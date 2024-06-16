Virat Kohli's unmissable reaction to New York crowd's 'Hamara neta kaisa ho...' chant during India's T20 World Cup match

The contentious drop-in pitch of New York and the inattentiveness to the outfield in Florida did expose the chinks in ICC's planning for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States, but for the Asian crowd in the country, they did get to see their superstars in action through the New York-leg of the tournament. Virat Kohli was among the crowd favourites in New York, with videos emerging daily on social media showing their love for the former India captain. Virat Kohli reacts to New York crowd's chant during T20 World Cup

On Sunday, days after India completed their New York leg of the T20 World Cup, with wins against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA respectively in their Group A matches, a video surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, where the spectators at the Nassau County International Stadium can be heard chanting in Hindi - ‘Hamara neta kaisa ho, Virat Kohli jaisa ho (How should our politicians be, just like Virat Kohli).’

Kohli, who is seen fielding near the boundary ropes in that video, later acknowledges the love and support from the crowd, by taking his hat off and waving it at the crowd.

Kohli hasn't had the kind of start that was expected of him in the T20 World Cup, especially after a thundering show in IPL 2024, where he smashed 741 runs in 15 innings to win the Orange Cap. While his runs in the IPL came as an opener, India, in a bid to reap the benefits of Kohli's stunning form, promoted him to the same role for the World Cup. However, the 35-year-old managed only five runs in three innings to record his worst-ever start to a T20 World Cup. The tally also included a golden duck against the USA in New York.

However, batting coach Vikram Rathour remained unfazed about Kohli's form as India head to the Super Eight stage of the World Cup.

“I love it when every time I come there is a question about Virat Kohli, whether he is doing well or not. No concern at all, no concern at all,” Rathour said in the post-match presser on Saturday after the game against Canada was washed out. “He (Kohli) has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from (IPL). Couple of dismissals here, doesn't change anything, he is batting really well.”