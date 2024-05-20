'Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir' tipped for blockbuster IPL 2024 final after RCB's stunning run to playoffs

With the IPL 2024 league phase completed, fans will be gearing up for the highly-anticipated playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 and the winner is guaranteed a direct berth in the final. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator and the winner will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will seal a berth in the final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir (L) greet each other.(AFP)

Since the playoff spots got confirmed, fans and experts have been predicting the two finalists. So, India legend Harbhajan Singh decided to join the bandwagon and predicted the KKR would face RCB in the final, and hoped for an intense Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli contest.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "I feel that RCB and KKR will play the final. If that happens Kohli and Gambhir will be back to face each other. RCB can win the trophy from this point, they have fought hard for each run. If they play with this energy then it will be hard to stop this team."

Kohli and Gambhir have had constant controversial battles in the past. In 2013 during a RCB vs KKR match, Gambhir presented a send-off to Kohli after his wicket, and it led to a heated exchange between the pair.

In IPL 2023 during a RCB vs LSG match, Gambhir had a spat with Kohli. The former player confronted Kohli after his verbal spat with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. But now the pair have apparently resolved their differences, and were seen having a fun chat this season and also embraced each other.

Kohli is currently on top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, registering 708 runs in 14 matches, at a strike rate of 155.60. He has also bagged a ton and five fifties and has been key to RCB's sensational comeback this season.