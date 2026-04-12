Virat Kohli's battle against wicketless Jasprit Bumrah takes centre stage as MI crisis deepens ahead of RCB clash

Obviously, fans will see it as a battle between Rohit Sharma and Kohli. The pair are box office, but for Kohli, his match-up against Bumrah will be more important. Bumrah is also not in good form and hasn't taken a wicket in his last four IPL matches, which goes back to the second Qualifier last year. It has been 98 balls since he last took a wicket in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah's face-off against Virat Kohli is expected to be an entertaining blockbuster as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture on Sunday. MI need to bounce back to winning ways and is currently in poor form. After winning their opener, they have lost in back-to-back games.

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Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah In 17 innings, Bumrah has removed Kohli five times. The RCB star has managed 150 runs against the MI pacer at a strike rate of 148.51. In the ongoing season, Kohli has scored 129 runs in three matches and is RCB's second-highest run-scorer, striking at 179.16 and averaging 64.50.

In MI vs RCB matches, Kohli is nine runs away from 1000 runs and has an average of 35.39, striking at 133.19. He also has eight fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit has bagged 848 runs at 27.35, striking at 136.99, packed with seven half-centuries.

Speaking ahead of the match, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard backed Bumrah in the press conference. "Sometimes the best form of attack is also defence. We're not looking too much into the wicketless nature of Jasprit Bumrah," he said.

Explaining why the veteran pacer lacked pace against Rajasthan Royals, he said, "If the ball is going at 100 knots out of the ground, you don't want to fight fire with fire, right? You want to try something different," he said.

"In our camp, we are not concerned about Jasprit Bumrah. There's no issues. You guys go into the intricacies of data and pace and wickets and all of that. We don't look at cricket like that."

Praising Rohit and Kohli, he said, "It's a great honour, privilege and achievement for him or any individual to be in one franchise for 15 years. Not many people can say that. Luckily enough, I can say that."

"Everyone has different motivations in playing for a long period of time. Imran Tahir playing somewhere in the world and he's about 46 or 47. (MS) Dhoni is still playing at 44. Fortunately, I'm still playing around the world at 39. So again, different things motivate individuals to continue playing."