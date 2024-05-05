Virat Kohli's brilliant gesture for Dinesh Karthik during Orange Cap presentation as RCB WK's cameo ensures win vs GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru held nerves as they overcame a mid-innings wobble to secure a crucial four-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Led by a scintillating fifty from captain Faf du Plessis, who blazed his way to 64 runs off just 23 deliveries, RCB showcased their batting prowess, particularly during a blistering opening partnership with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli's gesture for Dinesh Karthik during the Orange Cap presentation(IPL)

The duo's explosive partnership of 92 runs in just 35 balls set the tone for RCB's chase, as they aggressively targeted the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, plundering boundaries at will during the powerplay.

Despite encountering some tense moments, largely of their own making, RCB's triumph catapulted them to seventh place on the IPL table, keeping their hopes of a playoff berth alive. With eight points from 11 matches, RCB have an outside chance for a spot in the playoffs.

The game also saw Virat Kohli regaining his top spot in the Orange Cap list; after being briefly toppled by Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kohli climbed back to the summit with his 42-run knock in the run-chase. He now has 542 runs in 11 matches in the season and was presented the Orange Cap by Dinesh Karthik, who also played a crucial role in RCB's win.

As RCB lost six wickets within just 25 runs in the run-chase after racing to 92/0 in 5.5 overs, Karthik (21*) steered the sinking ship alongside Swapnil Singh, as the duo remained unbeaten to see the side off to its fourth win of the season.

While receiving his cap, Kohli showed a respectful gesture to Karthik, as he bowed towards him. The RCB wicketkeeper, in turn, hugged Kohli.

Watch the heartwarming moment:

While Kohli has consistently been among the runs for RCB this year, he has lacked support from fellow batters. Karthik, however, has produced some strong performances in his finishing role, saving the side on a number of occasions this season alone.

RCB's remaining games

The RCB will now return to action on May 9 as they take on the Punjab Kings, whom they had defeated earlier in the season. Their last two matches are against the teams firmly in contention for playoff spots, too, with Delhi Capitals visiting Bengaluru for a crucial clash on May 12, followed by a rematch against Chennai Super Kings, whom they had faced in the opening game of the season.