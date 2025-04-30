Menu Explore
Virat Kohli's brother thrashes Manjrekar with 'career strike rate' reminder over 'not at his best' dig at RCB star

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 30, 2025 01:17 PM IST

Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas brutally reminded Sanjay Manjrekar of his career ODI strike rate

Vikas Kohli, brother of Indian cricket star, Virat, responded sharply to former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who twice took a dig at the 36-year-old's batting in the ongoing IPL 2025. Manjrekar initially reckoned Kohli was "not at his best" when he was set to face Jasprit Bumrah. Later, the former India captain was omitted from a social media post on top batting performances in IPL 2025.

Sanjay Manjrekar had taken a dig at Virat Kohli twice during the ongoing IPL 2025
Taking to the social media platform 'Threads', Vikas brutally reminded Manjrekar of his career ODI strike rate, saying that it was always easy to talk about a 200-plus batting strike rate.

“Mr. Sanjay Manjrekar. Career ODI strike rate: 64.31. Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates,” the post read.

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's brother's post
Screenshot of Virat Kohli's brother's post

What did Sanjay Manjrekar say about Virat Kohli?

The April 7 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium centred around Kohli facing a returning Bumrah. Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar backed Bumrah to dominate the contest against Kohli as he is at his peak now, while for the latter, his best days are behind him. "Virat Kohli was at his best 5-6 years back. Jasprit Bumrah is at his peak. Jasprit Bumrah's stocks are rising," Manjrekar told JioStar. "Virat Kohli's stocks used to be there at the top, but not now. It is not a best vs best battle."

Two weeks later, Manjrekar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a "batting only list that matters," which featured seven players, with their run tally and strike rate from the IPL 2025. However, Kohli's name was not on the list.

Kohli currently stands second on the list for most runs in IPL 2025, managing 443 runs in 10 innings at 63.29 and a strike rate of 138.87. His performance has played a crucial role in RCB standing at the top of the table, with 14 points from 10 matches. They are now a win away from booking their place the playoffs.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
