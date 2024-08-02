Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fan asking for autograph will leave you in splits: 'You said it was for me...'

Currently in Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli will be back in action for Team India in a three-match ODI series. Kohli was last in action during the T20 World Cup, and he scored a crucial knock of 76 runs off 59 balls in the final, where India defeated South Africa by seven runs. After the match, he announced his retirement from T20Is alongwith Rohit Sharma, opening the door for younger players. Virat Kohli's had a hilarious reaction to a fan.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled for August 2 in Colombo and this will be Kohli's first ODI fixture since India's defeat at the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

So during a training session on Thursday, Kohli caught everyone's attention with a heartwarming gesture. After his net session, he noticed some fans who were waiting for him, so he decided to greet them before leaving for the dressing room.

Kohli thought that one fan got a gift for him, but on approaching he realized that the person just wanted an autograph. Feeling tricked, he grinned and said, "Sign karu kya? Aapne bola mere liye hai, abhi aake bol rhe ho sign. (Should I sign? You said it was for me, now you are asking for a sign.)"

Then the fan said that he didn't trick Kohli, and the photographs were for him, while he wanted an autograph in exchange. In response, Kohli said, “Oh, acha, acha (oh, okay).”

Speaking ahead of the match, Rohit Sharma said, "It's not a practice ground this (series), it's still an international game. We will keep in our mind what we would like to achieve as a team but this is by no means preparation or practice or anything like that. We want to come here and play good cricket and get something out of the series, it is as simple as that.”

“Of course, we want to try everything possible but sometimes you got to understand when you're representing the nation, the quality of the cricket you want to play should remain the way it is and how we have played our cricket in the last few years. I think that is more important, more than thinking about it is preparation so 'lets go out and chill in Colombo,” he added.