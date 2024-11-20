Virat Kohli's MRF bat in Australia costs nearly five times more than Coldplay's India concert VIP tickets

Virat Kohli's global star power is almost always on display whenever India play a big Test series away from home, with the 35-year-old's face adorning promotional banners of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia despite no longer being captain of the team. Another example of that could be seen in a recent video on social media in which the MRF Genius Grand King bat, which is what Kohli uses, is being sold for just over ₹1.65 lakh. Virat Kohli is looking to return to form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(Hindustan Times)

Just to put it in perspective, the most expensive tickets that was listed for British rock band Coldplay's planned concert in Ahmedabad costed ₹35,000. Australian podcaster and youtuber Norman Kochanek said in his video that the bat is available for sale at a Greg Chappell Cricket Centre outlet and costs 2985 AUD. The bat also has Kohli's signature on its sticker.

Kohli seeking a return to form

Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli but the former India captain has looked woefully out of touch in Test cricket of late. Kohli consistently averaged above 55 every year in Tests between 2016 and 2019. In fact, he averaged more than 75 in 2016 and 2017 and 68.00 in 2019.

However, his annual Test average has crossed 50 just once in the years since. Kohli averaged 19.33 in 2020, 28.21 in 2021, 26.50 in 2022, 55.91 last year and 22.72 thus far this year. He has scored just two centuries in the last five years, both of which came in 2023.

Kohli's lack of form and manner of dismissals have been among the central talking points during and since India's historic whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home earlier this month. However, he would be hoping to return to form in Australia where he has an incredible record. He has scored 1,352 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.08, including six centuries and another four fifties in his 25 innings.