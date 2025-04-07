Virat Kohli's 'stocks not up there', Bumrah pipped to dominate battle in MI vs RCB game: 'Not a best vs best contest'

The stage is set for the enthralling contest between Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli as Mumbai Indians square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 edition. The two of the biggest franchises will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels the contest between two of the biggest names in cricket is not a "best vs best battle". Kohli has been dismissed five times by Bumrah in the IPL(AP)

Match No.20 of the 18th edition of the T20 tournament will mark Jasprit Bumrah's return to competitive cricket after he was sidelined in January with a back injury.

Bumrah suffered a back spasm in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney and has been out of action since. The injury led to him missing the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. However, the pacer linked up with the Mumbai Indians squad on Saturday evening, and head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed his availability for the contest.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels Jasprit Bumrah is at his peak right now; hence, he is expected to dominate the battle against Virat Kohli. The former India batter also said Virat Kohli's best is behind him.

"Virat Kohli was at his best 5-6 years back. Jasprit Bumrah is at his peak. Jasprit Bumrah's stocks are rising," Manjrekar told JioStar.

"Virat Kohli's stocks used to be there at the top, but not now. It is not a best vs best battle," he added.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah head-to-head record

Speaking of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, the former has faced 95 deliveries bowled by the No.1 Test bowler in the world. He has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 147.4. However, Kohli also lost his wicket five times against the ace pacer.

Kohli has scored 15 boundaries and 5 sixes against Bumrah. Even in IPL 2024, Bumrah had dismissed Kohli at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-hander looked all at sea and had no answers to what Bumrah was bowling to him.

Mumbai Indians are desperate for a win after losing three out of the four fixtures. The five-time champions are currently eighth in the points table with just 2 points.

Mumbai Indians' sole victory came against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The franchise hopes to turn its home turf into a fortress this season.

On the other hand, RCB are at the third spot in the points table with 4 points from 3 fixtures. The Rajat Patidar-led side are coming into the contest on the back of a loss at home to Gujarat Titans.