Virat Kohli's Test retirement plans not impulsive, conveyed his decision to BCCI weeks ago: Report

On Saturday morning, Indian cricket fans were jolted by reports that Virat Kohli has “made up his mind” to retire from Test cricket; a decision that, if finalised, would mark the end of an era. Just days after Rohit Sharma’s own exit from the longest format, Kohli’s potential departure has intensified the sense of transition within the Indian camp and left the BCCI facing the daunting task of finding new leadership in a team fast losing its generational icons. It is now being understood that Virat Kohli’s potential decision to walk away from Test cricket wasn’t a sudden spark of emotion, but a deliberation that has quietly simmered for weeks. India's Virat Kohli during the 2024/25 Border Gavaskar Trophy(AFP)

ESPNcricinfo has reported that the India great has been in discussion with the BCCI for over a month now, expressing his desire to retire from the longest format; a move that could close the chapter on one of Indian cricket’s most defining Test careers.

Rohit Sharma’s recent retirement from the format and R Ashwin’s international exit during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have already left a sizeable leadership vacuum. In Kohli, India are left with the only player in the team with significant leadership experience, as the star batter remains India's most successful Test captain in history. With Shubman Gill emerging as the frontrunner for captaincy, Kohli’s presence, even as just a senior figure, is viewed as essential by the team management.

At 36, Kohli has featured in 123 Tests, scored 9230 runs at 46.85, and captained India in 68 of those matches. His impact as a leader is statistically unmatched in the country; 40 wins and 17 defeats. His aggression, fitness-first culture, and emotional investment in red-ball cricket helped redefine India’s identity in Tests.

Kohli's numbers in recent years

The batter's numbers in the past two years, however, haven’t been as flattering. After peaking at a career average of 55.10 in 2019, Kohli has averaged just 32.56 since then. His century in Perth last year was his first in nearly 16 months; a reflection of the challenges that have crept in during the latter phase of his career.

Still, if Kohli decides to walk away now, he’ll leave behind a legacy that few can match. The batter is yet to make a public statement on his decision, but it is expected that Kohli will soon break his silence, given the rapidly growing speculations about his Test future.