Virat Kohli's weakness exposed by three-Test old Bangladesh pacer; Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill left clueless

Team India’s return to Test cricket began on a rocky note as they faced a top-order collapse on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. After being asked to bat on an unusually pace-friendly surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India struggled against the skilful bowling of 24-year-old Hasan Mahmud. Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma after their dismissals in the 1st Test(PTI)

The young Bangladesh pacer, playing in only his fourth Test, dismantled India's famed top-order, claiming the prized scalps of captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in the first session.

IND vs BAN Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Under overcast skies, Mahmud made life difficult for the Indian batters by exploiting the movement on offer. While Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh’s senior pacer offered Rohit Sharma ample width outside the off-stump, Mahmud stuck to a disciplined approach, consistently targeting the off-stump line and forcing the Indian captain into errors.

Mahmud's persistence paid off in the sixth over when he drew Rohit into a tentative poke, catching the outside edge and allowing Najmul Hossain Shanto to take a sharp catch at slip. Rohit’s dismissal for 6 was the first blow to India.

Shubman Gill’s woes continued as he departed without scoring, further compounding India’s problems. The young opener, who had joined the Test squad fresh off leading India A in the Duleep Trophy, fell prey to a leg-side delivery from Mahmud.

Gill, attempting to strangle the ball down to fine leg, misjudged the timing and ended up feathering an edge to wicketkeeper Litton Das, who completed an athletic catch.

Virat Kohli's failure

Virat Kohli, returning to the Indian Test side for the first time since 2023, began his innings with a few authoritative shots, seemingly intent on taking the attack to the opposition. He played some elegant strokes on the leg side, including his signature flick, signalling his intent to impose himself on the bowlers.

However, Kohli’s well-documented struggles against deliveries outside off-stump came back to haunt him. Mahmud, staying disciplined with his line, tempted Kohli into a cover drive, and the Indian great edged the ball to Litton Das, leaving India in deeper trouble.

With three key batters back in the pavilion before lunch, India remain in a spot of bother. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have continued from where they left in Pakistan, where they clean-swept the hosts 2-0 in a historic Test series win.