e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘I’ll remember it forever’: The KL Rahul gesture which stumped debutant Cameron Green

‘I’ll remember it forever’: The KL Rahul gesture which stumped debutant Cameron Green

India vs Australia: Green thought he would receive a bit of a hostile reception, which is why he was all the more pleasantly surprised by Rahul’s gesture, something the 21-year-old admits he’ll always remember.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:36 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cameron Green received a warm welcome to the crease from KL Rahul
Cameron Green received a warm welcome to the crease from KL Rahul(Getty Images)
         

The newest member of the Australian cricket team, Cameron Green has admitted that he was ‘taken back’ by the warmth showed by India wicketkeeper KL Rahul during the third ODI in Canberra on Friday. Green, who was making his Australia debut revealed he was nervous when he walked in to bat but Rahul was kind enough to share a few words that made the youngster feel welcome.

Also Read | ‘Mahi bhai had a set pattern’: Ravindra Jadeja reveals MS Dhoni’s role behind Canberra fifty

“I was actually taken back with how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps. He asked me whether I was nervous or not and I just replied saying ‘Yeah, I was a little bit nervous’. He was like ‘Yeah, go well youngster’ type of thing. So I was actually a bit taken back,” Green said after the match.

Green became the 230th player from Australia to play one-day international cricket for his country. After receiving his cap from former captain Steve Smith, Green bowled four overs in which he went wicketless for 27 runs. With the bat, Green walked in at No. 5 and scored 21 off 27 with a four and six before he perished in the deep off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

Also Read | ‘It’s up to the bowlers to try and combat it:’ Glenn Maxwell responds to criticism towards switch-hit

Green thought he would receive a bit of a hostile reception, which is why he was all the more pleasantly surprised by Rahul’s gesture, something the 21-year-old admits he’ll always remember.

“I thought it would have been pretty opposite because (while bowling), I think Virat was trying to be pretty loud at the time. Finchy tried to get under his skin with a couple of words. So yeah, I was a bit taken back with how nice that was. I’ll remember that forever,” Green added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh round of talks
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh round of talks
‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
From HT archives: Recounting the journey of MDH’s brand ambassador
From HT archives: Recounting the journey of MDH’s brand ambassador
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In