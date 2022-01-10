'Virat will have to decide with Rahul Dravid': Former BCCI selector on 'big question' for India ahead of series decider

Virat Kohli was spotted training in the nets ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa, and the return of the Test skipper would perhaps lead to Hanuma Vihari's oust from the team composition. The 33-year-old Kohli had the second game due to an upper back spasm where the KL Rahul-led Indian camp suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Johannesburg.

There were question marks over Ajinkya Rahane's place in the starting eleven before the seasoned batter notched up 58 in the second innings at the Wanderers. Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid have stuck with Rahane despite his inconsistent run with the willow and the former Test vice-captain is likely to retain his place in the mix.

ALSO READ | Shami on cusp of achieving massive career milestone; set to join Kumble, Srinath in elusive list

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has also weighed in on India's selection dilemma post Kohli's return to the Playing XI. Eyeing to win their first-ever series on the South African soil, India began the Test rubber on a positive note, winning the opener at Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts retaliated and levelled it 1-1 in the second game.

"The biggest question that will be posed is the team composition. Virat will have to decide with Rahul Dravid what the XI should be. The big question is, because Virat Kohli is coming back into the XI, whether you will leave out Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari," Karim told India News.

India could also include Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav in the five-bowler attack if Mohammed Siraj is unavailable for the series decider. The Hyderabad pacer had incurred a hamstring injury during the second Test.

"Siraj is injured at the moment, so whom will you play instead of him. I feel if you look towards experience, you should definitely play Ishant Sharma. But things will be decided based on who is bowling better between Umesh and Ishant in the nets," Karim further said.

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi also spoke about the selection conundrum and said that Rahane would get a "lifeline" if he retains his place in the Playing XI. "Rahane has also scored runs, where the form has been seen. So it will be a huge decision, and if Rahane plays, it could be a lifeline for him because somewhere or the other, he has been struggling. He will be able to cement his place once again if he wins the decider for the Indian team," he said.

The Indian team arrived at Cape Town on Saturday ahead of the third Test, scheduled to be played from January 11-15. Dravid had also hinted at Kohli's return for the final game of the rubber after India succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat in the second Test.

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit," Dravid had said during a virtual press conference.

"Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time."