‘Virat’s batted well against me, and…’: Varun sends stern warning to Kohli, reveals IPL 2025 game plan for KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025 is set to begin on Saturday (March 22) as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gearing up for a match-deciding showdown vs Virat Kohli, KKR star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy will be hoping to put in a dominant display against the RCB star. The pair were part of the Indian team which won the Champions Trophy recently. Varun Chakaravarthy had a stern warning for Virat Kohli.(PTI/AFP)

Varun has bowled in seven innings to Kohli, leaking only 40 runs in 39 balls. He has also dismissed the India veteran once. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Varun said, “I've done just the same preparation I did last year. Definitely excited to be coming up against Virat. Obviously, he's batted well against me, and I would like to do well against him also.”

“Anyone at this level, you cannot think of it as an easy opposition. Every team in the IPL is as good as the other one. RCB have a quality team, but we have done our homework. I have done my homework too.”

Varun Chakaravarthy's game plan vs Virat Kohli and RCB

When asked about his preparations for facing the likes of Kohli on Saturday, the India spinner didn’t spill much details, but gave some insight into his strategy.

“Whenever I play some domestic, I try to work something new. Every year I try to bowl something new,” he said.

“Last year it worked out, in seasons before that it didn't. Obviously, I have a few balls up my sleeve but it will depend on other factors also.

“Basically, the ball can deviate in three ways: left, right or straight. So how I choose those balls, the sequencing of it - that's where the tactical side of the game comes and that's what I'm working on.

“Whenever my captain wants me to bowl, I am ready for it. I have bowled in the powerplay, middle and death also. We have a new captain this time and he has spoken to me about where I can be most effective. I have also conveyed that to him,” he added.