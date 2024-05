Bengaluru [India], : Following his side's playoff qualification in the Indian Premier League after beating Chennai Super Kings , Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar lauded star batter Virat Kohli for bringing energy on the field that helped everyone step up their game and in maintaining a great atmosphere in the team. "Virat's energy on field is infectious, lifts the whole team...": RCB's Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed their fairytale comeback in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, securing the playoff spot with a 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Following his side's win, Patidar said, "Virat Kohli bhaiya's energy infectious on the field. Whether we are behind or ahead in the match, his energy always lifts the whole team. His energy on the field, gives us the motivation and confidence to play better."

RCB's road to playoffs was not easy. They had lost seven of their first eight games. Sitting at the bottom of the points table, they were written off from the playoffs race. But sheer belief and fearless gameplay in remaining games helped them secure six successive wins. Also other team's results went in their way and made their journey to top four easy.

On RCB's belief that they could overcome a poor start to the season, Patidar said, "We believed that we could change the points table. It has happened before and RCB have done it in the past. We had examples and experienced players around us, so it was a great environment. Everyone believed we could change this."

On his performance and the support from the senior RCB players, Patidar said - "My role was clear and all I wanted to do was execute it correctly. Our team has many experienced players, such as DK , Virat, Faf , and Green. The things I have gotten a chance to learn from them have helped me a lot."

In 14 matches and 12 innings this season, Patidar has scored 361 runs at an average of 30.08 and a strike rate of 179.60, with five half-centuries. His best score is 55. His run of form in the second half of the season, quickfire half-centuries and assault on spin-bowling proved to be instrumental in RCB's qualification on the basis of net-run-rate.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB put on a fine score of 218/5 on the board, with skipper Faf Du Plessis , Virat Kohli put on a 78-run partnership, setting a fine platform for Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green to put on a 71-run stand for the third wicket.

Cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell took RCB to a 200-run plus total.

RCB needed to restrict CSK below 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs and surpass their net-run-rate.

In the run-chase of 219 runs and task of scoring 201 runs atleast to book the top four spot, CSK lost two wickets early and were reduced to 19/2. Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane put up a 66-run stand to bring the side into the game.

RCB sunk CSK to 129/6, but a partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni threatened to take the match away from RCB. However, Yash Dayal defended 11 runs in the final over, restricting CSK to just 191/7 in 20 overs.

RCB is in fourth place with seven wins and seven losses, with 14 points. CSK is in the fifth spot with seven wins and seven losses, but they have slid down to fifth due to a lower net-run rate.

