Virender Sehwag posts strong tweet after India protest against ‘cold food’ before T20 World Cup tie vs Netherlands

Virender Sehwag reacted to the reports of Indian cricketers being unhappy about the food on offer in Sydney after their practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the same venue on Thursday. Without naming anyone, Sehwag took a subtle dig at the hospitality of the western countries and said India are currently 'way ahead' of most of them when it comes to hospitality.

"Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards, Sehwag tweeted.

Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2022

After their only practice session in at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, the Indian cricketers expected a full meal at the venue but all they got was 'make your own sandwich,' cold food, and fruits, which according to BCCI sources is a must after an intense training session.

"It's not like any boycott... Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel," a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries," the official further said.

The Indian team had an optional training session on Tuesday where all the fast bowlers were rested alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Axar Patel.

It is learnt that the after-practice food included custom sandwiches along with fruits and falafel (very common in this part of the world).

With the training getting over nearly by afternoon, it was lunch time and perhaps players were expecting a full-course meal.

"You can't just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment," he added.

It will be interesting if BCCI steps in and arranges for hot Indian meals for the coming training sessions.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON