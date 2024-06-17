Virender Sehwag minces no words in fiery rant against Babar Azam: 'He deserves no place in Pakistan T20I team'

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag lashed out at Babar Azam over his poor performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup as Pakistan incurred a humiliating group-stage exit. Although they did win their final two matches of Group A, against Canada and Ireland, the washed-out encounter between the USA and Paul Stirling's men had confirmed their elimination from the race to make the Super Eight. Following Pakistan's exit, Babar's captaincy and his performance came under the scanner. Virender Sehwag give his verdict on Babar Azam's performance in T20 World Cup 2024

In four matches for Pakistan in the World Cup, Babar managed just 122 runs at a strike rate of only 101.66. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said that the Pakistan captain does not meet the requirements for modern-day T20 game, as he highlighted he exposed the chinks in his game. In a harsh verdict, the India legend, who was part of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup side, reckoned that if PCB acts against Babar and removes him from white-ball captaincy yet again, then he should not be considered for the Pakistan T20I team,

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Babar Azam is not a player who will hit sixes. He only hits sixes when he is set and spinners are operating. I have never seen him using his feet to fast bowlers or hitting sixes over the covers; it’s not his game as he plays safe cricket by hitting on the ground. So, he consistently scores runs and his strike-rate isn’t great,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“But as a leader you have to think whether this game is useful for his team. If not, then demote yourself and send someone who can play big shots in the six overs and get the team 50–60 runs. I may sound harsh, but if the captain changes, Babar doesn’t deserve a place in the T20 team. His performances are not as per the demands of today’s T20 cricket,” Sehwag added.

On Sunday, Pakistan played their final game in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Babar scored 32 off 34 to help the side emerge victorious in the nervy chase of just 107. After the match, Babar did not just defend the criticism against his captaincy, he also spoke about the future of his leadership role in the white-ball side.

"When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself," Babar said. “Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision.”