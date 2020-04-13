Virender Sehwag names Ramayan character as his ‘batting inspiration’

cricket

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:44 IST

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has revealed Ramayan character ‘Angad’ as the real inspiration behind his batting approach. The flamboyant batsman said that he drew inspiration from ‘Angad’ (part of vanar sena which helped Lord Ram in rescuing Sita from Lanka).

He then shared a picture of Angad on Twitter and explained why the character is such an inspiration for him. “So here is where i took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad Ji Rocks,” Sehwag tweeted.

So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :)



Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

Sehwag was one of the most prolific batsman for India across all the three formats. With his unconventional technique and a solid hand-eye coordination, the dasher redefined the art of opening the batting in Test cricket. He scored two triple tons against Pakistan and South Africa in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ: Is it even going to happen? Dale Steyn unsure about T20 World Cup

In his cricketing career, Sehwag played 251 ODIs and 104 Tests for India in which he scored 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sehwag has urged people to stay home and he applauded the healthcare officials for leading the relief work.

“We are not able to get out of our homes, we are not able to go for morning walks, we are not able to go to shopping malls, if you think these are hardships, then I have to say, you have not seen real hardships in life, the doctor, nurses, police are not worrying for their lives and they are making sure that we are safe. They have put their lives at risk. I would just like to tell you to stay safe and abide by whatever the state and central government has asked you to do,” Sehwag said in a video post on Twitter.