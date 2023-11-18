close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'India have advantage': Virender Sehwag's blistering 'one-sided affair' remark on World Cup final vs Australia

'India have advantage': Virender Sehwag's blistering 'one-sided affair' remark on World Cup final vs Australia

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 18, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Virender Sehwag feels Rohit Sharma's Team India has an advantage over Australia in the World Cup final.

Ten fours and three sixes - Virender Sehwag batted at a strike rate of 101 when the explosive batter opened the innings with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the high-scoring World Cup final 2003 against Australia. Sehwag smashed 82 off 81 balls although his crucial knock went in vain as Sourav Ganguly's Team India lost the World Cup final to Australia at the Wanderers Stadium.

Sehwag issued a noteworthy statement about the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup(ANI)
Sehwag issued a noteworthy statement about the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup(ANI)

Riding on Ricky Ponting's marauding knock of 140, Australia posted a massive 359-run total to register a 125-run win over India. Twenty years after the famous 2003 final, Team India and Australia are set to headline the One Day International (ODI) World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Sehwag, who top-scored for India in the 2003 final, has issued a noteworthy statement about the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup at Ahmedabad.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Kohli vs Shami vs Rohit: Gavaskar torn between 2 'selfless, fantastic' India stars as WC 2023 Player of the Tournament

‘Australia scared to face India’

Speaking to Cricbuzz in the build-up to the ODI World Cup final, Sehwag claimed that Pat Cummins and Co. will be a little scared to face Rohi Sharma's Team India in the summit clash. "India will surely have an advantage. Australia will be a little scared to face India in the final. To win the World Cup, the only team they wouldn't have wanted to face in the final is India. Also, I don't think that the pitch will make a big difference. It will be a tough contest and won't be a one-sided affair," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Two-time champions India defeated New Zealand in the rematch of the 2019 semi-final to enter this year's final. Team India is the only undefeated side in the 2023 edition of the World Cup. Under Rohit's leadership, Team India recorded back-to-back 10 wins in the ICC event. India had kickstarted its World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over five-time winners Australia at Chepauk.

'Australia is one team that knows…'

Record-time winners Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final to set a date with India for the World Cup final. "The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith were part of the team that won the World Cup final in 2015. They will share their experience of playing in the final with the group. In such a big match, it is important to give it all. Australia is one team that knows how to do that. They don't give up very easily. To beat Australia, you need to play 100 overs of good cricket," Sehwag added.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out